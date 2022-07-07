STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A railroad bridge in Stockton caught fire on Thursday, affecting traffic in the area.

The fire occurred near Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Stockton Police said officers went to help with traffic control at Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue.

(Photo from Stockton Police Department)

(Photo from Stockton Police Department)

(Photo from Stockton Police Department)

While officers were controlling traffic in the area, firefighters got to work putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire still has not been determined, and it is being investigated as it heavily affected the lines, Stockton Fire said.