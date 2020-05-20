Railyards project will keep moving forward as planned despite recession concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mayor Darrell Steinberg said the city’s Railyards project is moving forward as planned despite the coronavirus recession.

“There’s going to be some fits and starts, no question about it,” Mayor Steinberg told FOX40. “But in terms of the revitalization of the urban core, we’re going forward.”

But professor of finance at Sacramento State Sanjay Varshney warned the real estate market in the city is likely going to take a hit.

“The fact that many of these concerts cannot take place, many of the events cannot happen downtown anymore, it has a huge impact,” he said.

Varshney said all the development planned for downtown Sacramento could have actually helped during a recession. But, unfortunately, the pandemic came before some of those projects were finished.

“The construction associated with the Railyards was supposed to provide that cushion for us if things were to turn bad in Sacramento,” Varshney explained. “Now that cushion is not only gone, that cushion has gone the wrong way.”

The Major League Soccer stadium and other large projects in the Railyards have already secured funding.

Varshney believes those projects will eventually be finished but he said the small businesses that were supposed to be generated from them will now need more time to flourish.

The benefits of the Golden 1 Center have also been erased during this pandemic.

Restaurants and stores in that area are eager to reopen but without large-scale crowds until phase 4 and beyond, they likely won’t see the business they’ve had in years past.

“We’ll probably see big question marks on certain projects on whether or not they will, basically, ever be complete or actually go through,” he said.

But he added this recession could be short-lived.

“If things go well and let’s say they have a vaccine, you might see a sharper than expected rebound in the last quarter of this year,” Varshney said.

Mayor Steinberg is optimistic that by the time the Sacramento Republic FC stadium opens for the MLS season in 2022, the recession will be far behind us.

“Hopefully, by the time we open up Major League Soccer and play that first game, it’ll be a packed stadium. That we’ll have a vaccine and it’ll be a different situation and a different world,” Steinberg said.