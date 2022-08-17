SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the thunderstorms can cause lightning and gusty winds that could cause wildfires to start and spread.

Despite the chance of rain and thunderstorms, Sacramento is forecasted to hit 101 degrees on Wednesday. Sacramento will still have a moderate heat risk while parts of El Dorado, Placer, Nevada, Yolo, and Yuba will have a major heat risk, according to a graphic tweeted by the NWS.

With the chance of thunderstorms and lightning, the National Weather Service Sacramento warns residents to take cover indoors or in a car when they hear thunder. They also said for residents to avoid going under trees or pavilions and stay away from bodies of water.