(KTXL) — For the first time in 67 days, there is measurable rain in Sacramento.

Sacramento Executive Airport observed more rain Tuesday than in the past 10 weeks combined.

THE COUNT IS OVER! There has been measurable rain in Sacramento! pic.twitter.com/njD2paEwQQ — Adam Epstein (@WeathermanAdam) March 15, 2022

The total will likely end up near 0.25 inches.

The storm is developing as expected. Most of the moisture is to the north, with very little to the south in the San Joaquin Valley.

Snow is falling at high elevations above 7,000 feet. Even though accumulations are going to be minor, there are chain controls on Interstate 80 from Kingvale to Donner Lake Road.

The afternoon will be mostly dry. There is the chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening north and east of Sacramento.

Northern California will be left with sunshine, warmth and a slight breeze for Wednesday.