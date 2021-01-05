Rain, hail and snow cause hazardous road conditions for Sierra travelers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rain, hail, and snow affected road conditions in the Sacramento area Monday.

“I already got stuck. So, I wouldn’t suggest driving a rear-wheel-drive car,” laughed Sacramento resident Igor Yershov.



Yershov took off from Sacramento, only to find himself stuck and without chains. But Tim Milas of Kingsvale Chains was happy to help.



“We’ve been good, yeah. It’s awesome,” Milas said



Earlier in the day, there was a fog that got thicker in some parts going up the mountain.



At 5,200 feet, wind and rain picked up, the kind of rain that hits your face from every direction.



There also were pellets of hail.

“As they travel higher up into the mountains, the weather is going to change,” said Officer Clayton Nett in Gold Run.



Road conditions were sketchy, causing a spin out in the Eagle Lakes area. And less than a half-mile away, there was another spin out.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.



By early evening, traffic was slow as light snow clung to the roadway. But by evening, conditions looked a lot different as the snowfall got heavy.



“I think everybody loves it when the snow comes down. And the Water Resource Board, all of us. We all love it,” Milas said.