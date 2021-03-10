Rain, hail, thunderstorms create hazardous conditions for Sacramento drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While some parts of Sacramento County remained dry, others saw pop-up thunderstorms and even some hail.

In Natomas, drivers who spoke to FOX40 said the on-and-off downpours created difficult driving conditions.

“Only in March, only in California does this happen,” said Marty Mendieta.

“Man, it came out of nowhere, it got right back cold. I thought the summer was going to come early then bang,” said Dezmon Epps. “The roads are a little slick, not too hard.”

“Skating all over the place. Bad weather man,” a man who identified himself as God Son told FOX40.

Mendieta said he came back from Napa County Wednesday and saw many people driving in ways they shouldn’t.

“Some of the cars as I was leaving, it looked like they were in Tahoe, they had snow on their car in the Bay Area,” Mendieta said. “I was seeing people on their phones, and they were swerving in and out of lanes and hydroplaning and all that kind of stuff.”

Some drivers say the thunderstorms have them avoiding travel all together.

“I did see a couple of accidents,” a man identified only as Mike told FOX40. “I’m trying to stay low-key so I’m not doing too much driving in the streets.”

Others say they’re ready for warmer spring weather to return.

“I mean it’s too cold, it’s March, where the spring at? Where the sun?” Epps inquired.

While the thunderstorms did bring lightning with them, there is no word if any fires started as a result of lightning strikes.