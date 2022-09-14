(KTXL) — With fall around the corner, the weather is expected to cool down and possibly rain in the Sacramento area over the weekend.

According to the FOX40 Weather Center, on Wednesday the high is expected to be is 79 degrees with a low of 59 degrees. Thursday the high will reach 80 degrees with the overnight low being 56 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Over the weekend, the FOX40 Weather Center says that Friday the high will be 84 degrees with an overnight low of 57 degrees. Saturday the high will be 80 degrees and an overnight low of 58 degrees.

Sunday is expected to have a high of 72 degrees with a chance for scattered showers in the area, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.