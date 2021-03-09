Rain soaks Sacramento Valley area to mixed reactions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – It’s almost as if the rainy season suddenly felt guilty about neglecting us this year, so it went overboard trying to make up for that.

Showers were scattered, but came down heavily where they fell.

And it wasn’t just rain hitting the valley. Pea-sized hail made a loud statement as the storm cells intensified Tuesday afternoon, occasionally accompanied by thunder.

South of Highway 50 and East Bidwell Street, the stunning visual of downpours in the distance did not disappoint.

Shortly after sunset, the next wave of heavy rain could be seen on the horizon.

People picking up their to-go dinners from local restaurants were drenched running across the parking lot.

Inside Nuyo Yogurt, Max Pishny is happy to see customers coming through the door, but not so happy to see the rain.

“They’re coming in. They’re coming in to escape,” he said. “I’m in here. It’s very nice and calm and peaceful. And then I look out there and it’s raining. It makes me sad.”

Lisa Kramer, on the other hand, is glad the grasses are going to stay green a little longer.

“Because the golden hills I’m a little tired of, and I’m a hiker. So I’m super excited to go hiking again with all the greenery and the flowers. However, traffic’s the worst,” Kramer told FOX40.