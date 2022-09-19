SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the Sacramento Valley throughout the day on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, the expected thunderstorms could produce hail, heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. The heavy rain could cause flooding on roads and areas with burn scars.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday, there continues to be a slight chance of scattered showers in the area with possible light winds and an expected high of 76 degrees and an expected low of 60 degrees, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

On Wednesday the rain is expected to stop and it will be partly cloudy with the high remaining at 76 degrees and the low dropping to 56 degrees.

On Thursday it will be sunny and the high temperature is expected to increase to 81 degrees with an overnight low of 56 degrees.

Friday it will be sunny with an expected high of 84 degrees and a low of 58 degrees.