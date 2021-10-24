Rainfall, strong winds cause branches crashing in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — By Sunday afternoon, heavy storms dropped at least two inches of rain across the valley with strong winds toppling branches in downtown Sacramento.

Kenya Connpfertsh woke up to the sound of rain outside of her downtown Sacramento apartment.

“I love the rain, so I’ve just been falling asleep to it,” Connpfertsh said. “I’m from Colorado, so this weather is different for me for sure. It’s snowing where I’m from right now.”

But near her home, a large tree branch broke off and blocked 10th Street near O Street, crashing onto a car. Luckily, no one was inside when it happened.

“That’s so bad, oh my God, that tree is huge,” Connpfertsh said.

Another branch broke off near 11th and S streets, shattering a car windshield.

Margaret Montgomery lives nearby, and she didn’t expect the rain to last so long.

“It’s just strange because I didn’t think it was going to rain this much in Sacramento when I moved here,” Montgomery said.

The city of Sacramento is asking residents who see falling branches or flooding, to report the damage to the 311 app.