‘Raise one last pint’: Legendary Irish pub de Vere’s shuts its doors

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After fourteen years in downtown Sacramento, co-owner Simon de Vere White prepared to shut down his Irish pub, another one of the many businesses shuttered as a result of the pandemic.

“Raise one last pint and say goodbye, so emotionally, it’s been very fulfilling,” de Vere White said. “It’s been a fantastic week. We’ve wanted to give Sacramento a chance to say goodbye. They’ve been so supportive of us over the years.”

Despite the disappointment, Sunday was all positive vibes.

“It’s a rare occurrence when you find a place where you can go have a couple beers at 6, 7, 8 in the morning, sometimes even 4:30,” said patron Christopher Hardwick.

The pub opened its doors Sunday morning to not only host their farewell party but to provide a spot for soccer fans to watch their favorite team from afar.

“With all the World Cup games and Champion games, it’s been wonderful. We’ve ended up kind of being a home for Liverpool,” de Vere White said.

But for Michael Gallowglas, this is a day to celebrate the place that allowed him to kick off his writing career.

He’s been a loyal customer since de Vere’s opened its doors 14 years ago.

“I’m doing my best right now to not get choked up because it’s an end of an era,” Gallowglas told FOX40.

And Sunday is no different than his other visits as he sits with a drink, pen and paper writing his next book all while paying tribute to brothers who wrote their own chapter in Sacramento history.

“Definitely that first dedication page is going to be to Simon and Henry and to de Vere’s,” Gallowglas said