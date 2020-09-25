Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill Food stores to end guest, postal services Nov. 7

(KTXL) — According to a company spokesperson, guest services at all Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill Foods locations will permanently close Nov. 7.

The closure would also impact the postal services offered there.

“Unfortunately, the usage for guest services, including postal service has declined over the last 12 months and is no longer sustainable,” the spokesperson said in an email.

According to the company, their decision has nothing to do with United States Postal Service issues.

Although they will close a few days before Election Day is over, they will still have ballot drop-off boxes at stores in Sacramento and Placer counties.