Raley’s hiring in several cities for its online shopping program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Raley’s is hiring people in several cities for the position of eCart Lead Shoppers. The eCart program allows people to shop online and pick up their orders at the store.
For the past 85 years, Raley’s has been committed to offering customers quality products at fair prices in a safe shopping environment. In spite of the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we are still well-positioned to continue to do all of the above. This includes our online shopping curbside pickup service.Raley’s
Raley’s will also be hiring at a Sacramento location.
- Benicia 343
- Sacramento 405
- Chico 245
- Reno 105
- Reno 108
- Elk Grove 523
- Elk Grove 443
- Modesto 339
- Roseville 228
- Roseville 227
- Grass Valley 213
- Auburn 229
- Merced 309
- Turlock 310
- Fairfield 332
- Folsom 424
- El Dorado Hills 524
- Sacramento 420
- Salinas 607
- Hollister 605
