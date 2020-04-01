Raley’s says College Greens employee has tested positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Raley’s reports one of its employees at the College Greens Shopping Center has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Raley’s said the employee last worked at the Folsom Boulevard location on March 18.

“Based on the timeline of illness and our enhanced cleaning processes since that day, we do not have reason to believe there is a need for concern,” the spokesperson sent in a statement.

Raley’s, like many grocery stores across the region, has stepped up its cleaning efforts amid the pandemic. There are now plexiglass shields at checkout stands and new procedures that enforce social distancing.

Seniors and those who are at-risk have been given new curbside and in-store pickup options.

The spokesperson told FOX40 the company has also “enhanced our leave policies (for employees) during this emergency.”