Rally held at West Campus High School to support vice principal, call for change

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The fight for justice for Vice Principal Dr. Elysee Versher continues.

Versher was the victim of a hate crime at West Campus High School and received several threats on social media. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and the NAACP vowed to support her, and now more are joining in.

Community activist Berry Accius and others gathered outside of West Campus on Tuesday, saying they are not letting the Sacrament City Unified School District sweep what happened under the rug.

Dr. Versher previously told FOX40 the abuse and the racist threats at West Campus have been going on for at least three years, with no action from the district. She said the ordeal has caused her family to go into hiding and has given her three stress-induced seizures.

Accius, school administrators and a crowd of students stood outside the school demanding change in the district. Aguilar said he cannot comment on the ongoing police investigation, but he promised to do more and hold more people accountable for their actions.

“And what needs to happen, just like what would happen to a Black student if they were acting up in classroom,” Accius said. “Like what would happen to a Black student if they were acting up in classroom, you must be expelled. You must be taken out the district. You must be held accountable with the highest consequences.”

Superintendent Jorge Aguilar made an appearance and addressed many people who are frustrated with him in the community.

“Every aspect of this organization is going to have to deal with racial reckoning. Not some parts of our organization, not some of our units or departments and not just some of our schools, but every single aspect of this organization,” Aguilar said.

The pressure was put on the superintendent as many from the crowd asked him about follow through on the incident and others in the district, background checks on teachers and administrators, and even firing the West Campus principal.

He said the district will be moving forward with new tactics in addressing racism.