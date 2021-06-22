Rancho Cordova Business Expo announces job fair, local business owners showcase

Many businesses are finding it tough to find workers as businesses begin to reopen.

The Business Expo in Rancho Cordova has added a job fair to its annual event. Nearly 40 out of the 75 local businesses showing up are actively searching for employees.

Diann H. Rogers, the president and CEO of the Rancho Cordova Area Chamber of Commerce, joined Martina to talk about the new job fair and hiring challenges.

The 10th Annual Business Expo & Job Fair will be on Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held in the Rancho Cordova City Hall North Parking Lot.

