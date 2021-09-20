Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights named cities with rudest drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new report has listed Rancho Cordova and Citrus Heights as the cities with the nation’s rudest drivers.

In a new report from Insurify.com, both cities were named as having drivers far ruder than the national average based on an analysis of Insurify’s “database of over 4 million car insurance applications in 2021.”

Ventura, Ca., Hampton, Ga., and Petersburg, Va., rounded out the top five.

According to the report, “rude drivers” have one or more of the following infractions on their driving records:

Failure to yield.

Failure to stop.

Improper backing.

Passing where prohibited.

Tailgating.

Street racing.

Hit-and-run.

Cities with the highest amount of drivers with these violations were determined to be the cities with the rudest drivers.