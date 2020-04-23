Rancho Cordova company says it’s working on potential treatment for coronavirus

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Scientists in Rancho Cordova say they’re developing a potential treatment for COVID-19.

ThermoGenesis says it has found specific antibodies that can protect against the virus.

Scientists believe those who have recovered have antibodies in their plasma that can be transfused into current patients to help fend off the disease.

“Just by taking the convalescent plasma, it’s like flipping a coin,” Dr. Chris Xu told FOX40. “Maybe you get a good dose. Maybe you don’t.”

It’s why Xu’s company, ThermoGenesis, is working to identify which specific antibodies in that plasma should be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

These scientists isolated and screened millions of B cells, which secrete antibodies, to figure out which are most effective in fighting the virus.

“Neutralizing antibodies block the virus from entering the cell,” said Xu. “We have found four candidates. Four really high-affinity candidates that have been able to block the virus from entering the cell.”

ThermoGenesis is now looking at those four antibodies to decide which would be best to develop into a drug treatment or if they should use a combination.

Xu hopes to fast track clinical trials in order to have the treatment ready in six to 12 months.

But in the meantime, he has another way to help patients.

“We have a unique manufacturing system that can help patients right away,” said Xu. “We also can produce those polyclonal (antibodies) from the convalescent plasma.”

Xu knows his research and potential drug wouldn’t be possible without plasma donations.

That’s why he’s urging recovered patients to do their part.

“By contributing to a donation of blood, especially people who have protective immunity, you can help a lot of people.”

The company says the treatment will likely be an injection.