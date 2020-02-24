Rancho Cordova family still awaiting answers months after woman found dead

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — People gathering at a memorial in Rancho Cordova Sunday spelled out the name of their loved one using candles and flowers. Sacramento County deputies found 32-year-old Kara Delozier dead several months ago but her family is still searching for answers.

“She was a very good mom. A very good daughter,” said Delozier’s mother, Robbie Rego.

Back in July, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office found an unidentified body inside a burning car at the end of El Manto Drive. They later identified the victim as Delozier.

“I watched her kids grow up. She’s a grandma,” said Jennifer George, who is Delozier’s aunt. “She’s about to be a grandma, and she’s not with us anymore.”

Deputies recently released a video showing a person of interest in the case. Surveillance video shows the man just before 4 a.m. walking past the McGregor Avenue EZ Clean Car Wash and Coloma Food and Gas on Coloma Road.

“And now, I’m angry. It’s been seven months. Seven months and nothing,” said George.

Now, the family is pleading for answers and hoping the person responsible is brought to justice.

“Out here in Rancho, everybody knows everything, and everyone knew my niece,” said George. “And she knew how to be there for everyone and now you guys need to come together to be there for her.”

Detectives believe the man lives in the area along Coloma Road or McGregor Avenue in Rancho Cordova. If you have any information you are asked to call police.

“It’s not about snitching. It’s about doing the right thing,” said Rego. “The right thing is to put this to rest, so she can rest.”