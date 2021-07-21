Rancho Cordova fire station dedicated to fallen fire engineer

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District honored a fallen fire engineer by dedicating a fire station in his honor.

A ceremony for fire engineer Robert Werner was held Tuesday morning at Metro Fire Station 61 in Rancho Cordova.

Werner was a part of the fire service for almost 30 years before dying of cardiac arrest in August 2008, less than two months before he was supposed to retire.

The family of the late engineer said they were honored he will be forever remembered by the station.

“He was very involved in the fire service and he just loved it. I wouldn’t say … Some would call him a legend, and I would agree with that,” said Eryn Lawson, Werner’s daughter. “I mean, he was very well known. You can ask almost anybody and they would know his name.”

The dedication ceremony was in the works for last July, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.