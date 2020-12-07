Rancho Cordova Food Locker continues to serve community as demand increases amid the pandemic

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — For more than 30 years, the Rancho Cordova Food Locker has been serving the community.

“I don’t know where it started, and I don’t know where it will end. I am just one little piece of a huge puzzle,” Rancho Cordova Food Locker co-founder Walter Little said.

Since 1987, Little and the crew of volunteers at the Rancho Cordova Food Locker have given out more than 17 million meals.

“I’m going to cry,” volunteer Pat Brown said. “To know that I am helping the community. Helping out in any way I can.”

The food locker averages about 100 cars a day, and the need is increasing.

“It’s really important in these days. I have had to take early retirement. Not being able to be with family and friends,” grocery recipient Mary Thompson shared with FOX40. “These are my neighbors I have, and they are going through the same thing.”

Solving the problem of food insecurity seems overwhelming until Little explained his approach.

“Baby steps, grasshopper,” he explained. “Let’s just take this one step at a time.”

Those baby steps lead to success.

The food locker is joining forces with Catholic Social Services.

They are also working with the city of Rancho Cordova and Sacramento Food Bank Services to triple the size of the food bank.

“That’s so far out of my dream. It boggles the mind,” Little said.

Little is humbled by how far the food locker has come, but he’s quick to point out it’s about more than food.

“It is not just about solving their hunger. It’s also feeding their hope. ‘I have at least one more day,’” he said. “You save the world one individual at a time.”

For more information on how to volunteer or donate, click or tap here.