RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A “glitch” at a Rancho Cordova gas station gave some drivers relief from high gas prices.

The glitch happened at a Shell gas station in Rancho Cordova that reportedly caused a pump to sell at the low price of only 69 cents, according to a man that posted about it on Instagram and spoke with local media.

The price was caused by a “technical error.” Gas was listed at $6.99 per gallon, but a different placement of the decimal point meant that it was being sold at 0.69 cents

Gas prices in Rancho Cordova are nearly $7 a gallon in some places. The price of a gallon of gas ranges from $5.81 to $6.89, according to gasbuddy.com.