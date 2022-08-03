RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A 47-year-old man died after having a medical emergency in the garage of the Sacramento County Main Jail on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the arrestee was taken into custody at 1:31 p.m. for a felony no-bail probation warrant, felony evasion of a peace officer in a reckless manner, and evasion of a peace officer driving opposite of flow of traffic.

The arrestee has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1990. His record included: motor vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, sales/transport/possession of dangerous narcotics, carrying a loaded firearm, possessing an assault weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, evading police, assault on a peace officer, robbery, carjacking, grand theft, forgery, conspiracy, and was currently on probation until 2023 for possession of narcotics.

At first, Rancho Cordova police tried to stop his vehicle after they saw his multiple vehicle and moving violations until they realized the driver had a no-bail warrant. A pursuit followed which reached up to speeds of 90 mph until the driver spun his vehicle out several times and crashed near Watt Avenue and Adams Street.

According to the sheriff’s office no force was used and the arrestee was compliant. The Metropolitan Fire District arrived to talk with the arrestee. He was alert, coherent, and able to answer all questions before refusing a medical evaluation.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death and forward its findings as prescribed by law. The identity of the 47-year-old will not be made public until next of kin has been notified.