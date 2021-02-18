Rancho Cordova police identify man suspected in several hit-and-runs

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in connection to several hit-and-run collisions in Rancho Cordova.

The first hit-and-run happened at Mather Field Road and Rockingham Drive, police said. The suspect vehicle was captured on traffic cameras and identified as a silver Dodge Durango.

Later that afternoon, another hit-and-run crash was reported on Point East Drive. The suspect vehicle was also described as a silver Dodge Durango, and the victim was able to obtain the license plate number.

Officials say the investigation led officers to a home where they found the suspect and vehicle that had markings that were visible in the traffic camera footage.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Tanner Fitzhugh of Rancho Cordova and booked him at the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple charges. His vehicle has been impounded.