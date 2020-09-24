Rancho Cordova police officer fired after pinning, punching 14-year-old boy

Warning: The video below includes violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A Rancho Cordova police officer was fired from his job Wednesday five months after a video showed him pinning a 14-year-old boy to the ground and punching him.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 via email that Rancho Cordova Police Officer Brian Fowell was “terminated from employment” after an administrative investigation.

On April 27, video captured Fowell pinning a 14-year-old boy who allegedly attempted to buy cigarettes near Mills Station and Mather Field roads.

The video shows Fowell struggling with the teen near a curb before punching him in the stomach.

FOX40 spoke with the boy, who goes by Jah, following the incident.

“I did lie to him and I didn’t cooperate, and I know that and I made that mistake. But that didn’t give him no right to do what he did,” he said.

When FOX40 first reported the incident in April, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, saying in part:

It’s important to put video footage into context, especially in relation to a use of force incident. In this case, the deputy saw what he believed to be a hand-to-hand exchange between an adult and juvenile. As the deputy turned around, he lost sight of the adult, who left the area. When the deputy approached the juvenile, the juvenile was uncooperative and refused to give the deputy basic identifying information. Sgt. Tess Deterding, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

In May, the family of the teen filed a claim against Sacramento County because of Fowell’s actions. Shortly after, 350 signatures from doctors and nurses were presented to the Rancho Cordova police chief demanding Fowell be terminated.

