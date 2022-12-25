(KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 30.

The police department said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city of Rancho Cordova from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

During this checkpoint, officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence as well as checking driver’s licenses.

According to the police department, the primary focus of the checkpoint is to deter drivers from driving under the influence and keeping the community safe.

Those who are caught driving under the influence can “face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”