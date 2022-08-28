RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a Driving Under the Influence and Driver License Checkpoint from Friday, Sep. 2 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Sep. 3 at 2 a.m. at an undisclosed location.

According to a news release from the Rancho Cordova Police Department, the checkpoint is designed to keep the community safe and deter people from driving under the influence. Officers will look for drivers that appear to be impaired and driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department wants to remind citizens that a “DUI doesn’t just mean alcohol,” and that marijuana, prescription drugs, as well as over-the-counter medication with warning labels about driving can also result in impaired driving and a DUI.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, drivers who were caught driving under the influence “face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”

If anyone is planning to drink, the Rancho Cordova Police Department reminds them to not drive and make plans for a ride home before going out.

This program was funded by “a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.”