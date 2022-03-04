ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office are under scrutiny by the Greater Sacramento NAACP, which said the former chief of police showed racist behavior.

The president of the GSNAACP told FOX40 a disturbing photo was sent around the department from the former chief last year. Instead of fixing the problem, they said the department let her retire without any repercussions.

For community activist Berry Accius, allegations of racism within the Rancho Cordova Police Department are nothing new.

“Sent these, this graphic picture to other employees. Are these same employees in the sheriff’s department out in our streets, policing our community?” Accius said.

The photo depicts a man spraying a Black child with a hose, with racist messaging that says “Go be a … somewhere else.”

“Voices weren’t being heard when it came to complaints, regarding then-Chief Kate Adams,” said Greater Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams.

Williams said former and current employees of Rancho Cordova police went to her anonymously. They claimed Adams sent racist and homophobic comments to other employees while chief of police.

“She was investigated, and she was asked to go on administrative leave,” Williams said.

Adams then retired in September while the investigation was ongoing. A month later, the city welcomed Brandon Luke as chief of police.

“It’s not an accident that they chose a Black man to be the new chief for Rancho Cordova — absolutely not,” Williams said.

Williams said she is also calling for an investigation into anyone convicted of crimes under Adams, citing discriminatory practices.

During the most recent city council meeting, Councilmember Garrett Gatewood mentioned his disappointment in the racist language found at Abraham Lincoln Elementary.

“As the only African American to be on council and as one of the Black leaders in the region, it’s so egregious,” Gatewood said.

Gatewood promised to pass a resolution against racism.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s department told FOX40 a third party is investigating the allegations to prevent any bias.

Allegations came to our attention that warranted an investigation. It was the Sheriff’s decision to have county counsel appoint an outside investigator to investigate the allegation, to maintain independence and avoid any appearance of internal bias. Therefore, since it was not our investigation, we cannot comment further. Sgt. Rod Grassmann, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

