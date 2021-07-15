Rancho Cordova residents say city misled them about housing at new project

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Rancho Cordova is looking to create a new, massive space that will give current and future residents a place to eat, play, work and live.

But some residents feel misled and are not on board.

“This is the future site of a 100,000-square-foot civic amenity that will include arts and culture, wellness, flexible community spaces, housing and retail,” said Maria Chacon-Kniestedt, with Rancho Cordova.

The planned project in the area of Folsom Boulevard has a light rail station across the street and the Rancho Cordova Center next door.

“The entire project is anticipated to be an $80 to $100 million investment in this corridor,” Chacon-Kniestedt said.

About half of the property will be used for housing, with the city hoping to be done by 2025.

“I disagree with what the city is planning here,” said resident Karl Haas.

Haas lives right behind the property and said he believes the plan does not work for the neighborhood.

“We don’t agree with putting housing on this site. We need a place for the community, the citizens of Rancho Cordova that already live here,” Haas said.

Doniell and Matt Cummings felt the same way.

“We were led to believe that housing wasn’t going to be an element here,” Matt Cummings said.

“What we’ve now seen is a project that is 50% housing and 50% allegedly community space,” Doniell Cummings said.

The three residents said they do not oppose housing, but they said the city was not honest from the beginning.

“We were promised one thing and we were delivered something else,” Matt Cummings said.

A spokeswoman for the city encourages residents to go to their city council meetings. She also wants to be clear that the project is still in its early planning stages.

“Make sure that our entire community understands the facts, the basic facts of the project so that when they do come and provide their public input, we’re all working off of the same set of information,” Chacon-Kniestedt said.

There is an informative meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m.