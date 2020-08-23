Rancho Cordova residents wake up to aftermath of deadly shootout

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood woke up Sunday morning to the aftermath of a shootout between sheriff’s deputies and a suspect.

“It was wild. I hope we don’t have to do that again,” said neighbor Irene Quinn.

The damage was visible, with cars being struck by bullets and glass windows being shattered.

It all started around 7 p.m. Saturday when the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says a woman called saying her grandson was at her home with a gun.

The woman also told deputies that her grandson, whom she had a restraining order against, had pointed the gun at her.

Investigators say when deputies arrived, they saw the suspect outside of the home but when they tried to approach him, he ran away.

Sheriff Scott Jones says deputies chased after him and during the chase, a shootout began.

“It sounded like an AK-47 going off half a dozen times. I looked out my side door and the police were behind the cars. It looked like they were shooting,” said a neighbor.

One deputy was shot at least twice, with one bullet injuring his leg. Video from a neighbor shows other deputies carrying him away.

The deputy has since undergone surgery and is in critical but stable condition.

Deputies shot and killed the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect also shot and killed a woman, who neighbors say lived in the same house as the suspect’s grandmother.

“I was hoping for the best for my neighbor, but she got caught in the middle of it,” Quinn said.

As deputies continue to investigate, they’re asking for help.

“Pray for our officer to continue to recover,” Jones said.

Quinn is also praying Saturday night is the last time she comes close to gunfire.

“That’s the closest I want to get to gunfire,” Quinn said.