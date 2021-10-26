Rancho Cordova softball training facility for girls damaged by storm

(KTXL) — PS33 Academy teaches softball and life skills to girls from elementary all the way up to college-ready high school, and on, Sunday, its training facility was damaged by heavy rainfall.

“We just had a player commit yesterday to Arizona Christian. Natalie has been with us since she was 11,” said cofounder Bonita Allen, while holding back tears. “So, we’ve done all of her lessons in here.”

It’s evident that the academy is a labor of love for Allen and her husband Wes Archie.

“For us, this isn’t just softball. It’s life,” Allen said.

“Obviously, the end goal is to get them to college. Maybe they want to play softball. But our biggest goal is to make sure that we can teach them some life lessons through sports,” Wes Archie said.

Players, coaches and parents spoke outside PS33’s 13,000 square-foot training facility because the roof literally caved in Sunday night. Damage is estimated in the tens of thousands of dollars.

“So any equipment that was left in there, our turf, is completely ruined. It’s bubbled up and unusable,” Allen said.

Everyone FOX40 spoke with is thankful nobody was inside the softball academy when the roof collapsed. Someone was nearby, though, and heard the sound.

“And they told us it sounded like a plane crashed into the building. It was so loud they said,” Wes Archie said.

“It was so sad,” said PS33 athlete Jocelyn.

“And we’re all obviously devastated that our facility isn’t useable anymore and we won’t be able to keep coming inside and have a place to get better inside,” said Emma Stang, another athlete.

But what Allen and Archie built is something no amount of rain can destroy.

“They really built a community where they’re trying to not just build softball players, but really build strong women that are part of the community — that give back, that take accountability. And I’ve seen that grow within my daughter in just a few months,” said Amanda Zambor.

A ruined facility is just the latest opportunity to impart life lessons to the bright young athletes of PS33.

“We play a game of failure. Softball is a game of failure. But you just got to understand, you will bounce back and you’ll be stronger for it,” Wes Archie said.

“We will endure storms. Sometimes literal storms, like this was. But you have to just keep your head up. You have to look at what is coming in on the other side. There has to be better things coming on the other side than what we can think or what we even see,” Allen said.

The academy does have insurance, but the inspection and claims process will take time. Allen and Archie hope to quickly find an alternate training space and replace their equipment so they can continue training young athletes.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for that purpose. To donate, click or tap here.