Rancho Cordova sporting goods store sees business pick up as athletes get back to practice

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Over the past few months, with very limited sports even being allowed to be played at any level, the impact on the sporting goods industry has been dramatic.

Manufacturers are projecting another 12-to-18 months before things can get back to normal.

“We bought the business about 20 years ago,” said Bases Loaded owner Dan Wells. “So at that point, we kind of built out a business strategy to sell online and, basically, blow the business up.”

That business model propelled Bases Loaded in Rancho Cordova to go from 1,500 square feet in a stripmall to now a 30,000-square-foot baseball and softball warehouse.

“Our motto really was to be a baseball and softball specialist. So, anything you could possibly think you would need for the sport,” Wells told FOX40. “So, whether you’re a coach or an umpire, a little league player, a senior softball player, a fast-pitch female player, we’re going to provide it. So, we carry and stock over 20,000 different products.”

For the past nine years, Bases Loaded has enjoyed over 30% growth year after year.

But when the pandemic hit they were forced to shut their doors for two months.

“Online definitely sustained us,” Wells explained. “We service all 50 states, other countries, ship seven days a week.”

“It was great to be able to come in and ship out, you know, 200 orders, 250 orders. It also allowed us to keep 10 employees on staff.”

Business has significantly picked up in the last three or four weeks. So much so that Bases Loaded is back open seven days a week.

“People are actually starting to not just practice but actually play in tournaments. And we’re hearing about summer tournaments. So you can definitely see that the momentum is picking up,” Wells said.

Bases Loaded is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.