RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said.

The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a tree.

According to police, the car had “catastrophic damage.”

Police said there were two people in the car; both suffered life-threatening injuries. The woman died, and the man is expected to recover.

Rancho Cordova police said they are still investigating how the crash happened, but no other cars or people are believed to be involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 916-875-9623.