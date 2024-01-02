(FOX40.COM) — On Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released several videos from deputy and home surveillance cameras, as well as audio files of emergency calls, that show more of what took place when deputies responded to a call of a person allegedly holding a knife that led to officials firing at a vehicle before a pursuit in November.

The shooting and pursuit ended with the arrest of 24-year-old Kyrieanna Liles, who was treated for a gunshot wound to her arm, and no officials were injured, the sheriff’s office said.

The agency said that it started with the suspect calling to report her dog missing on the morning of November 20.

When dispatchers called her back, she stated that her dog was in someone’s backyard and hung up. Moments later, another person called, stating that a woman with a knife was attempting to break into their residence.

When dispatchers called the suspect again, she stated she had found her dog and was in her room. She denied having a knife and hung up again.

Deputies assigned to the Rancho Cordova Police Dept. arrived and spoke to some neighbors, who shared home surveillance video that show a woman with a knife in her hand knocking loudly on the door before stepping out of frame. The neighbors say she barged into the backyard and accused them of taking her dog.

Cameras show that when deputies arrived near the area of Malaga Way and La Loma Drive and attempted to question the suspect, who was in a vehicle parked on a driveway, she refused to step out and put the car in reverse before driving over a front yard and away from the deputies.

Two of the three deputies fired their weapons a total of ten times at the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

A still of a deputy-worn camera that shows the moment a woman drove away after refusing to step out in Rancho Cordova on November 20, 2023.

A dashboard camera from a deputy’s patrol car shows when the vehicle was found near Folsom Blvd. and Routier Road.

When the suspect got stuck behind vehicles stopped at an intersection, deputies instructed her to exit the vehicle and detained her.

A still of a deputy-worn camera that shows the moment a woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing officials in Rancho Cordova on November 20, 2023.

The sheriff’s office said they found two knives in the suspect’s residence that matched the description of the knife she was allegedly holding at the time of the incident.

The suspect, who is currently still in custody, faces a felony charge of assault against a peace officer.