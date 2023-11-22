(FOX40.COM) — A motorcyclist has died after a vehicle crashed into them, which caused them to be ejected from their bike in Rancho Cordova, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

SCSO officials said that the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Tinta Fina Drive and Zinfandel Drive.

Authorities said that a vehicle turned in front of the motorcycle, which led to a crash. The motorcyclist was ejected into the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but sheriff’s officials said that they were uninjured.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.