(FOX40.COM) — During a public call to action on Monday Folsom Cordova Unified School District responded to a parent who said a teacher physically assaulted her 5-year-old nonverbal autistic son at Williamson Elementary School.

In a post shared on Facebook on Sept. 21, Ebone McNeal said that she was notified by the superintendent of the district that her son was physically assaulted by his teacher on Sept. 11.

“I was told she was performing an illegal restraint on him and she struck him across his face. This was reported by the aide 2 days later,” the parent said. “Nothing was immediately reported as required by law. So my son was subjected to being around this abuser for multiple days after she harmed him.”

Since learning of the alleged assault, McNeal said she pulled her son out of the school and won’t be bringing him back. After not receiving sufficient information from FCUSD about what happened to her son, she said she plans to follow-up with a lawsuit.

“I can’t ask my son how he’s doing. I can just hope that he’s doing okay,” McNeal said. “I can look him in his eyes and tell him that I have his back.”

A call to action happened at Williamson Elementary school where some parents and community members demanded that the teacher be terminated from her position. The teacher is currently on paid leave, according to FCUSD.

“Safety is our first priority,” said Folsom Cordova Unified School District Superintendent Sarah Koligian. “I’m a parent. I’m a grandparent. I’d want the same for my children as well. Especially those of our little ones who are vulnerable and can’t speak for themselves.”

She added the alleged assault is currently under investigation.