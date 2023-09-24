(FOX40.COM) — A parent is accusing a Folsom Cordova Unified School District teacher of physically assaulting her 5-year-old nonverbal autistic son.

In a post shared on Facebook on Sept. 21, the parent said that she was notified by the superintendent of the district that her son was physically assaulted by his teacher.

“I was told she was performing an illegal restraint on him and she struck him across his face. This was reported by the aide 2 days later,” the parent said. “Nothing was immediately reported as required by law. So my son was subjected to being around this abuser for multiple days after she harmed him.”

The parent added that she called a meeting with the superintendent, principal, speech therapist, occupational therapist, psychologist, director of special education, and behavioral specialist but she did not receive sufficient information about the incident.

The parent reported that she has been contacted by the school district’s lawyer who is asking her to “sit down,” and that the teacher is on paid leave.

“She needs to be fired and never be able to teach again- let alone be around children and especially special needs children ever again,” Eden said.

FCUSD said there is an investigation underway.

“FCUSD takes student safety very seriously. This is an active investigation regarding a personnel matter and therefore our ability to provide details is limited. FCUSD can confirm that a staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave after receiving a concerning report. FCUSD does not tolerate the type of alleged conduct that has been reported.”

Eden is scheduled to hold a call to action at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at Williamson Elementary School, 2275 Benita Drive, Rancho Cordova.