(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Rancho Cordova that involved law enforcement on Monday morning.

The agency said the shooting happened near the intersection of Malaga Way and La Loma Drive.

Officials at the site said a woman suspect had fled in a vehicle that was later stopped, and the woman was found to be bleeding.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said all “officers are ok.”

It is unclear if sheriff’s deputies were the ones involved or if it was police officers from Rancho Cordova.

The city of Rancho Cordova contracts with the sheriff’s office for some law enforcement services.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.