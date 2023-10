(FOX40.COM) — A man was shot and killed Monday night at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova in what Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials say was a gang-related shooting.

The man was found inside of a vehicle with multiple gunshots around 10 p.m.

The complex is located along Coloma Road, near McGregor Drive.

Officials say the man is “connected” to the building, but could not confirm if he lived there.

Detectives are still determining what led up to the shooting, officials said.