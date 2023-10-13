(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is trying to find a suspect for a Rancho Cordova shooting that left one man dead.

According to officials, the shooting took place on Monday around 9:45 p.m. near an apartment complex on Coloma Road, which is about a mile north of Dave Roberts Community Park.

On that day, Rancho Cordova Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body. The victim would later be pronounced dead by emergency personnel.

Police were able to identify the victim as Todd Thornton, 30, and are still investigating the incident.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).