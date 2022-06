TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Several evacuation warnings have been put in place for neighborhoods that could be affected by the Rancho Fire in the Rancho Tehama Reserve in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire is located southwest of Red Bluff.

Seven zones along Rancho Tehama Road have been given evacuation warnings, according to CAL FIRE.

This is an ongoing incident and more information will be provided when it becomes available.