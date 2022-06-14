TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At around 5 p.m. on Monday, CAL FIRE Tehama-Glen Unit (TGU) responded to a 50 to 60 acre vegetation fire on Rancho Tehama Road in Rancho Tehama Reserve, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE reported that the containment has reached 30% as of 7 a.m., but that forecasted winds and low humidity still pose a concern for fire crews.

As of 9:18 p.m. on Monday, the fire grew to 700 acres and crews were able to reach 20% containment with 10 structures destroyed, four structures damaged and 158 structures threatened, according to CAL FIRE.

The fire steadily grew throughout the day with it reaching 100 acres by 6:34 p.m. and then to 250 acres by 6:35 p.m. with evacuations being called for those living on Osborn Road and Nomlaki Road, according to CAL FIRE.

This is an ongoing incident and more information will be provided when it becomes available.