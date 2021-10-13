Rancho Murieta welcomes home Marine deployed to Kabul

RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. (KTXL) – The town of Rancho Murieta came together, with a parade and escort by the fire department and veteran motorcyclists, to welcome their hometown Marine hero, Lance Cpl. Andrew Brocklehurst.

The 24-year-old was deployed to Kabul, Afghanistan, where he spent 17 days, during which time the terrorist attack happened at the Kabul airport killing 13 U.S. troops.

The family didn’t know until a day later that Brocklehurst was safe.

Wednesday, from the elementary school to the neighborhood grocery store, everyone honored him as he made his way home.

“I didn’t know about most of it,” Brocklehurst said. “I just thought we were going to drive through and to the house.”

“I’d like to say thank you for your support and greeting me home,” he continued.

Brocklehurst will be home for a little over one week before he heads off to Camp Pendleton.