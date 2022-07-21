SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California State Fair and Food Festival will be honoring late Sacramento restaurateur Randy Paragary on Saturday.

Chefs who worked at Paragary’s restaurants will be there, and they will be preparing dishes. The chefs will also be talking about their industry and about memories they have of Paragary.

“Randy will always hold a special place in all our hearts, and he will be remembered not only for one day but through eternity at Cal Expo,” Rick Pickering, Cal Expo general manager and CEO, said.

According to Cal Expo, Paragary was a member of the Board of Directors.

Anyone who wants to learn more about Paragary’s life and career are invited to go. Paragary’s family will also be there.

Paragary was a fixture of the restaurant scene in Sacramento for decades and died in 2021 at age 74. He opened his first restaurant in 1969, and since then, his restaurant group owned and operated numerous establishments — from Paragary’s Midtown to Café Bernardo.

Having spent more than 50 years in the restaurant industry, Paragary is considered a pioneer in K Street’s revitalization. In February, Metro Chamber gave Paragary the Mike Ziegler Lifetime Achievement Award in memorial.

The event, put together by the California’s Kitchen Cooking Theatre, will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Cal Expo, Building B.

Adult daily admission for the state fair is $14, and senior daily admission is $12. Parking is $15. The California State Fair will be over on July 31.