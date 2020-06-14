‘Rather be safe than sorry’: Faces Nightclub owner plans July or August reopening

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As Pride Month kicks off, the normally busy streets of the Lavender Heights District in Sacramento remain nearly empty.

One fixture of the district has been there for more than three decades.

“It was a little gay bar when I first opened it. Then, I added all of this in the back and it’s everybody’s bar now,” said Faces Nightclub owner Myron Sidie.

Back in March, Sidie was forced to temporarily shut down the nightclub due to the pandemic.

“It happened March 15. We had a weekend of 1,600, 1,700 people March 13 to 14,” Sidie told FOX40. “Everything was perfect and fine.”

This week the state of California entered phase three of reopening and allowed bars, day camps fitness centers, schools and wineries to reopen.

But Sidie says entertainment venues and nightclubs are still waiting for the all-clear.

“I’m not a bar. I fought for 35 years to say I’m not a bar. A bar wouldn’t put in a swimming pool,” said Sidie. “We’re a social gathering place for gay, LGBT and straight people.”

In the meantime, Sidie is working on improvements around the nightclub and looks forward to opening back up to the public.

“Even if they said I could open a piece of it, and I probably could. I probably won’t open until July or August, or when until the health department says it’s safe,” said Sidie.

He hopes to reopen in July but says he does have a long list of safety measures he’s installing inside.