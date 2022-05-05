(KTXL) — The owner of Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal said rattlesnake season is starting now that temperatures are beginning to rise.

“Be alert. Pay attention to where you place your hands and your feet. The season is just now starting,” said Len Ramirez.

Ramirez drives across Northern California responding to calls about snakes.

“Underneath houses, decks, back yards, front yards, driveways, bushes, gardens, tennis courts. I mean it goes on and on. It never ends,” Ramirez said. “…So I like to remind people to make sure that you look after your pets, pay attention to your kids, do a pre-safety inspection before you let the pets out. Also, pay attention when you’re gardening.”

Ramirez uses tongs that provide a safe distance from fangs when handling snakes then takes them away in a bucket.

Like most wildlife, rattlesnakes try to avoid conflict with humans but it’s important to know what to look for.

“They’re very thick in their midsection. And their head looks like a spade or even a shovel. If you were to take a shovel and turn it upside down. The contour of the neck is very thin in comparison to the jawline,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez also said that the locations snakes can be found change with the environment.

“Fires, then drought-like conditions. So boundaries certainly do change for all wildlife. And that would include rattlesnakes,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez recommends making sure doors and crawl spaces are properly sealed to keep snakes seeking shade out as temperatures rise.