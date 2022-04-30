SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After the pandemic forced it to pause, R&B, hip hop, and soul music festival Sol Blume returned Saturday.

Discovery Park is the venue for the two-day event, able to have thousands of people from across the country and world in attendance.

After a three-year hiatus, Sol Blume is back in Sacramento and some would say it is better than ever.

“I am so happy we can be out here breathing, all together,” said one attendee.

The event strived to create an environment where like-minded people can come together to celebrate music, culture, love, and good vibes.

“The atmosphere is great. Everyone seems happy and the outfits are awesome. I like the vibe; I like how open it is,” said Malina Buhagiar, who attended Sol Blume Saturday.

This year the festival is held at Discovery Park because more room was needed. Previous years saw 15,000 people in attendance at Caesar Chavez Plaza, this year over 40,000 people can attend.

“I haven’t been to something like this in like six years. It’s pretty dope,” said another attendee.

The event helped kick off a large festival season in the capital city which featured 20 artists each day.

This year’s headliners are all women, with Jorja Smith and Jazmine Sullivan headlining Saturday and Jhene Aiko and Summer Walker wrapping up Sunday.

“This is like a R&B fan’s dream of a festival,” said Erika Delo Santos from Las Vegas.

