(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown expressed his condolences to the family of a fan who died inside the Golden 1 Center during the team’s In-Season Tournament game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

“That’s a tragic event that no one wishes upon anybody,” Brown told reporters on Wednesday. “And to have it happen in our building makes it extra tough because you think about our games and atmosphere and it’s about good times and everybody coming together smiling and all those fun-loving things.”

“To hear something like that is tough, really unfortunate. So my condolences to the family,” Brown continued.

Gregorio Florez Breedlove died at 34 years old following a medical emergency during the first quarter. Paramedics attended Breedlove for 20 minutes inside the Golden 1 Center, performing CPR, but he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

“Heard the news about the fan tonight, my condolences go out to the family,” Kings guard Malik Monk said after the team’s 127-117 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Kings forward Keegan Murray told reporters after the game that he was surprised to learn a fan died during the game.

“As a team, we give our condolences,” Murray said. “Hopefully, the family is being taken care of.”

Monday’s quarterfinal loss eliminated the Kings from the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The Kings will return to the hardwood on Friday for a road game against the Phoenix Suns.