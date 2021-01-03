Realtors say renters looking to be homeowners driving housing boom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Realtors in the Sacramento region have seen a boom in home buyers since the beginning of the pandemic.

“So, this is just crazy,” Realtor Margery Bailey of Lyon Land Park told FOX40.

Dozens of people traded in their warm beds to instead line up in the rain and wait to see the inside of a house Bailey is showing.

“People coming from the Bay due to the pandemic. Now they want to own. And they realize they can work from home. That’s not really what I’m seeing. I’m seeing a lot of Sacramento families that are done renting and are ready to get into a home,” Bailey explained.

A 15-year-old house on Panhow Circle in North Natomas went on the market for $329,000 at 3 p.m. Wednesday with the intention of getting multiple offers.

By end of Thursday, realtor Bailey said she received more than 65 emails, texts and phone calls about the property.

“I have three offers in hand. They’re not Bay Area transplants,” Bailey said. “Most of the agents are Sacramento.”

One couple had moved back with their two boys from Florida to be near family.

They told FOX40 that they’ve seen about 10 houses so far in their quest for a home.

“We have to kind of go into this expecting that it’s going to go $20-40,000 over asking. It’s something to consider when we’re looking at our price range,” said Amy Darlin.

“We’re lucky. We have time and we can be patient and see what happens in the right space for us,” said her husband, Alan Darlin.

Local realtor Sherese Cox of I Like Realty told FOX40 that homes in this price range, especially in a nice neighborhood, receive bids from $50,000-$70,000 over the asking price.

“It used to be, when I first moved out here in 2000, in a nice neighborhood, two bedroom, only $800-900 dollars (rent),” Cox explained. “Now, for an apartment, two bedroom $1,700, $1,800, $1,900. You might as well own a home.”