Among all the face-to-face interactions COVID-19 has curtailed, conventions rank high on the list.

Between March and May of 2020, the industry lost about $20 billion.

Hotels have suffered as well with people not coming to town.

Sonseeahray spoke to Mike Testa of Visit Sacramento and the Hyatt Regency Sacramento director of sales Brenda Kirian to learn about the local fight to bring conventions back.